Beamer's win over Kentucky means the 'stupid sunglasses' are back in style

With the Gamecocks' 24-14 win over #13 Kentucky, Shane Beamer has his most high-profile win which led to a not-so-subtle lockerroom celebration.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The sunglasses and Soulja Boy returned with a vengeance.

In the victorious South Carolina lockerroom after a 24-14 win over number 13 Kentucky, head coach Shane Beamer returned fire on a July comment made by Kentucky head coach Mark Stoops.

During an SEC Media Days radio interview on the Marty and McGee Show in July, Stoops seemed to take a shot at Beamer's viral video where South Carolina's second-year head coach donned sunglasses and engaged in a mock video leading into his stop in Atlanta at the annual preseason media gathering.

“I talked years ago about climate versus culture. It’s easy to change a climate," said Stoops in the July interview..

"You just change a uniform, talk a little game, dance around, put on some stupid sunglasses. You can change a climate. But you can change a culture at the core.”

Stoops would later attempt to say he was criticizing things he once did as a coach to establish a culture but the timing suggested that it was a direct shot aimed at Beamer.

Saturday night, Beamer delivered a response that was three months in the making.

The win over Kentucky was Beamer's first over a ranked opponent and his first SEC road win. It also marked Carolina's first win over Kentucky in a decade.