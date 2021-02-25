South Carolina softball plays its first home games of 2021



Leah Powell (1-0) and Rachel Vaughan (1-0) earned the wins in the circle for Carolina with both tossing complete-game shutouts. The duo held Coastal to a .108 batting average with just four hits allowed and four strikeouts. Powell and Vaughan combined to allow only one walk in 11 innings of work. The outing was Powell's Carolina debut.



Mackenzie Boesel shined at the plate, going a combined 4-for-4 between the two games with three RBI and three walks. Kenzi McGuire was just as productive, posting a 2-for-3 day in the doubleheader with three free bases and three RBI. The duo combined to score eight of Carolina's 18 runs.



Of South Carolina's 14 hits on the afternoon, seven went for extra bases including Jordan Fabian's three-run home run in game two.