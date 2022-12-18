South Carolina State defeats Samford 62-61

Gary was 6 of 15 shooting, including 2 for 7 from distance, and went 6 for 6 from the line for the Bulldogs (2-11). Simpson scored 14 points, going 3 of 8 from the floor, including 2 for 4 from distance, and 6 for 6 from the line. Davion Everett shot 1 of 5 from the field and 4 for 4 from the line to finish with six points.