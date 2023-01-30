South Carolina State releases its 2023 schedule

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — The 2023 South Carolina State football schedule is out and its features five Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference matchups, a showdown with an in-state foe and three FBS opponents.



SC State opens the 2023 campaign against Jackson State (Aug. 26) in the MEAC/SWAC Challenge in Atlanta.. That is followed by a pair of road trips to face Charlotte (Sept. 2) and Georgia Tech (Sept. 9).



After a bye week, the Bulldogs will host Southern Conference foe The Citadel (Sept. 23) in their home opener. It will mark the first time in three seasons that SC State will have played a home game in September and the first time since 2001 that S.C.State and the Citadel are meeting on the football field.



After a second open date on Sept. 30, S.C. State will host Virginia Lynchburg on October 7 and Tennessee Tech on Oct. 14