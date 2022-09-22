South Carolina State's Marching 101 to perform at NFL game this Sunday

The Marching 101 is headed to the Hoosier State where it will be part of the halftime festivities for the Colts' home game with Kansas City.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Last December, the performance by South Carolina State in its win over Jackson State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl was only equaled by the Marching 101 which performed at halftime of the game which was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

This Sunday, South Carolina State's high-stepping, high-energy band will be performing again inside an NFL stadium.

The Marching 101 will be on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium where it will be part of the halftime ceremonies of a game between the Colts and Chiefs.