South Carolina State's Marching 101 to perform at NFL game this Sunday

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Last December, the performance by South Carolina State in its win over Jackson State in the Cricket Celebration Bowl was only equaled by the Marching 101 which performed at halftime of the game which was held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.
This Sunday, South Carolina State's high-stepping, high-energy band will be performing again inside an NFL stadium.
The Marching 101 will be on the field at Lucas Oil Stadium where it will be part of the halftime ceremonies of a game between the Colts and Chiefs.
Two graduates of South Carolina State will be involved in the game. Colts linebacker Darius “Shaquille” Leonard is a former MEAC Defensive Player of the Year. Kansas City Chiefs Executive Vice President of Communications Ted Crews once worked for the Bulldog Sports Information Department as a student.