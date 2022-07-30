South Carolina State picked to win the MEAC.

The Bulldogs dominate the MEAC preseason poll and they put 16 players on the Preseason All-Conference teams.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

NORFOLK, Va. — The MEAC preseason poll says the title will go through Orangeburg.

The two-time defending MEAC champion South Carolina State Bulldogs have been picked to win the conference, that according to the preseason poll based on voting by the league's head coaches and sports information directors.

South Carolina State received eight first place votes, followed by North Carolina Central, Norfolk State, Delaware State, Howard and Morgan State.

Predicted Order of Finish (first-place votes in parentheses)

School (First-Place Votes) Points

1. South Carolina State (8)124

2. North Carolina Central (1) 92

3) Norfolk State 80

4) Delaware State (1) 58

5) Howard (1) 52

6) Morgan State (1) 26

South Carolina State defensive lineman Jeblonski Green was named the Preseason Defensive Player of the Year. The Lamar native was one of 16 Bulldogs who were named Preseason All-MEAC, the most by any league member.

Earning All-MEAC First Team honors for South Carolina State were wide receiver Shaquan Davis, running back Kendrell Flowers from Irmo, tight end Yancey Washington, offense lineman and White Knoll product Nick Taiste, defensive lineman Patrick Godbolt from Blythewood, linebacker BJ Davis and Greene.



Quarterback Corey Fields, wide receiver Richard Bailey, tight end Deprince Haynes from Spring Valley, offensive lineman Cam Johnson, offense lineman Eric Brown, defensive linemen Octaveon Minter and Brandon Tucker, punter Dyson Roberts and kicker Gavyn Zimmerman from Crestwood High School were named to the Preseason All-MEAC Second Team.

The Bulldogs open the 2022 campaign on September 1sth on the road versus FBS foe Central Florida in Orlando, Fla. Kickoff time is TBA.