SC State to play football beginning February 20th

The Bulldogs will be back on the field late in February.

ORANGEBURG, S.C. — South Carolina State University will get to play a football season after all, although it will be several months later than originally thought.

The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), which SC State plays in, announced Thursday its spring sports schedule. It will only involve divisional play in an effort to minimize travel time and expenses as well time missed out of class.

The decision affects football as well other sports. For football, the season will start on February 20 for SC State with a home game against Florida A&M. The regular season will end on April 10. The MEAC Championship game will be held Saturday, April 17.

The league originally announced in July there would be no fall sports due to COVID-19. In August, however, the league said they hoped to resume sports in February and announced the framework for their idea.

“The mental and physical health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and fans must be at the forefront,” MEAC Commissioner Dennis E. Thomas said in a statement. “With that in mind, creative and innovative scheduling was required to accomplish our goals. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, we had to restrict travel to regional competition. Hopefully, the type of schedule is for spring 2021 only.”

The conference will be split into a Northern and Southern Division, with SC State playing in the Southern Division.

Here's a look at SC State's schedule:

February 20 - Florida A&M at SC State

February 27 - SC State at NC Central

March 6 - North Carolina A&T at SC State

March 13 - SC State at Florida A&M

March 20 - BYE

March 27 - SC State at Bethune-Cookman

April 3 - NC Central at SC State

April 10 - BYE

April 17 - MEAC Championship

The Northern Division will consist of Delaware State, Howard, Morgan State and Norfolk State. Bethune-Cookman, Florida A&M, North Carolina A&T State, North Carolina Central and South Carolina State will make up the Southern Division.



Northern Division teams will face each other twice, while teams in the Southern Division will have two teams they play twice and two teams they play once. Each team will have two bye weeks.