Milton, sack-happy defense lead Tennessee to 41-20 victory over South Carolina

Tennessee's Cooper Mays, generally regarded as one of the top centers in the SEC, saw his first action of the seasont. Midway through preseason camp, Mays underwent an unspecified medical procedure. At the time, he was expected to be ready for the start of the season. Five weeks later, he finally made his debut. ... A special guest of the Vols was former quarterback Hendon Hooker. Now a rookie with the Detroit Lions, Hooker was able to visit because the Lions played Thursday night. It was the South Carolina game last year when Hooker suffered a torn ACL, which derailed his Heisman Trophy campaign. ... Vols receiver Bru McCoy, a redshirt senior transfer from Southern California, was taken from the field on a stretcher after a right leg injury midway through the second quarter.