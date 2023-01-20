x
#9 South Carolina earns a pair of sweeps on the court to open the dual season

The Gamecock men's tennis team had a busy Friday, defeating Charlotte and The Citadel with each match ending in a 7-0 decision.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina men’s tennis team opened its dual season with back-to-back sweeps over Charlotte and The Citadel on Friday at the Carolina Indoor Tennis Center. 

The Gamecocks posted back-to-back 7-0 decisions and looked like a team that is currently ranked ninth in the Intercollegiate Tennis Association College Top 25.

South Carolina returns to action Sunday as it will host 18th-ranked North Carolina in a border battle featuring top 20 teams. The two teams square off at noon inside the Carolina Indoor Tennis Center. Admission is free and is open to the public.

