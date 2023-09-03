5 South Carolina tennis team defeats fourth-ranked Ohio State

In their first match since reaching #5 in the national rankings, the Gamecocks defended their court in defeating #4 Ohio State 4-1.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — In a week where the South Carolina men’s tennis made history in the latest Intercollegiate Tennis Association Rankings, the Gamecocks backed up that ranking in an SEC-Big 10 showdown on Wednesday.

The Gamecocks are ranked fifth nationally, the highest in-season ranking in program history and it ties for highest ranking ever. The last time the Gamecocks were ranked in the top-5 was at the end of the 1989 season where the team earned a final ranking of T-5 under legendary head coach Kent DeMars.

During the 1989 season, the team went 21-8 overall and advanced to the NCAA Semifinals, the furthest a South Carolina team has ever finished in the national championships.

With that lofty ranking in hand, fifth-ranked USC hosted fourth-ranked Ohio State Wednesday afternoon at the Carolina Tennis Center. The Gamecocks recorded a 4-1 victory over the Buckeyes, their fifth straight win.