COLUMBIA, S.C. — David Spaulding returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and Parker White kicked three field goals and South Carolina overcame several mistakes in the second half to hold off Troy 23-14.

White booted a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter with just over two minutes left to make it a two-possession lead and Damani Staley intercepted Taylor Powell with less than 30 seconds to play.

The Gamecocks got a defensive touchdown for the third time in five games, Spaulding’s return giving them a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Yet the Trojans wouldn’t go away and South Carolina’s inability to take advantage of its numerous chances to score helped Troy stay in it.

USC quarterback Luke Doty finished with 255 yards passing and one touchdown.