South Carolina holds on to edge Troy 23-14

USC quarterback Luke Doty finished with 255 yards passing and one touchdown.
Credit: AP
South Carolina defensive back David Spaulding (29) runs in for a touchdown after an interception for a pick six in the first half of an NCAA college football game against Troy, Saturday, Oct. 2, 2021, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

COLUMBIA, S.C. — David Spaulding returned an interception 74 yards for a touchdown and Parker White kicked three field goals and South Carolina overcame several mistakes in the second half to hold off Troy 23-14. 

White booted a 37-yard field goal in the fourth quarter with just over two minutes left to make it a two-possession lead and Damani Staley intercepted Taylor Powell with less than 30 seconds to play. 

The Gamecocks got a defensive touchdown for the third time in five games, Spaulding’s return giving them a 17-7 lead at halftime.

Yet the Trojans wouldn’t go away and South Carolina’s inability to take advantage of its numerous chances to score helped Troy stay in it.

USC quarterback Luke Doty finished with 255 yards passing and one touchdown.

USC (3-2) travels to Knoxville next week to take on Tennessee. The Volunteers had a big win defeating conference rival Missouri 62-24. 

