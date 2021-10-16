USC beats Vandy on last minute touchdown strike

The Gamecocks snapped their nine-game SEC losing streak.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former South Carolina grad assistant Zeb Noland threw a 9-yard, game-winning touchdown to Xavier Legette with 37 seconds left in the Gamecocks 21-20 victory over Vanderbilt.

The Commodores lost their 16th straight against Southeastern Conference opponents while the Gamecocks snapped their nine-game losing streak. Vanderbilt's defense held South Carolina scoreless for 49 minutes until Noland directed the 75-yard, all-passes drive for the Gamecocks 13th straight win in the series.

South Carolina receiver Jaheim Bell had six catches for 136 yards and a touchdown.

THE TAKEAWAY

Vanderbilt: The Commodores looked close to getting the SEC monkey off their backs. They had held strong throughout, but couldn’t prevent Noland from driving South Carolina to the winning score. They’ll next try to end the streak against Mississippi State.

South Carolina: The Gamecocks offense and coordinator Marcus Satterfield have come under heavy fire the past few games. They trailed at Tennessee 35-0 in the opening half and were booed at Williams-Brice Stadium as the offensive mistakes and penalties piled up. This result will only have fans calling on a quarterback change going forward.

MISSING PLAYERS

While Vanderbilt was without injured starting quarterback Ken Seals, South Carolina was also minus several key players in starting right tackle Dylan Wonnum and receiver Jalen Brooks. Gamecocks’ reserve tailback JuJu McDowell was also listed as “unavailable.”

UP NEXT

Vanderbilt starts a three-game homestand against Mississippi State next Saturday.