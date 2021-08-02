USC back to number one in latest poll ahead of UConn

The Gamecocks have another showdown against UConn looming Monday night.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina is once again the number one team in the country ahead of their showdown Monday against UConn.

The Gamecocks (15-1) got the top spot in the latest Associated Press poll released Monday. UConn (13-1) was number two, Louisville--last week's number one--was ranked third.

North Carolina State and Stanford rounded out the top five.

USC (15-1) had been ranked number one to begin the season but dropped after losing to NC State back on December 3. Since then, however, the team has reeled off 12 straight wins, and are undefeated in SEC play.

The Gamecocks are looking to win their second game in a row over UConn after last year's breakout win. USC had been 0-8 all-time against the Huskies, but in a game played in Columbia last February, USC routed UConn 70-52.

The Gamecocks didn't lose another game all season, and had won the SEC regular season title before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down the season, ending their bid to win a second national title.