Here's when the South Carolina national championship victory parade will take place

The women will be honored with a celebration in downtown Columbia on April 13.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The victory parade for the South Carolina Gamecocks national championship team will take place next week.

Columbia Mayor Daniel Rickenmann confirmed on Twitter that the event will be held on Wednesday, April 13 at 6 p.m. The event will be downtown and will end with a ceremony at the South Carolina State House.

USC defeated UConn 64-49 Sunday night in Minneapolis to win the national title. It's the second championship in program history, to go along with the one they earned in 2017.

South Carolina Gamecocks star Aliyah Boston was named Final Four Most Outstanding Player.

On Monday, a victory celebration was held outside the Colonial Life Arena after the team returned from Minnesota.