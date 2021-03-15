South Carolina women's golf captures Valspar Augusta Invitational

Sophomore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard continued her historic season by notching the lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history to take individual medalist honors as she led the No. 3 South Carolina women's golf team to a win at the Valspar Augusta Invitational on Sunday at the Forest Hills Golf Club.
The Gamecocks finished the weekend with a 30-under 834, breaking the previous record for lowest 54-hole tournament score. The previous mark had been set earlier this season at the Moon Golf Invitational, a 24-under 840. This marks the first time the Gamecocks have won three tournaments in a season since the 2014-15 campaign.
Roussin-Bouchard sank eight birdies on Sunday on her way to a 5-under 67, finishing the tournament with a 15-under 201, the new lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history.
Valspar Augusta Invitational Leaderboard - Final Round
1. South Carolina - 834 (-30)
2. Duke - 837 (-27)
3. Florida State - 847 (-17)
4. Wake Forest - 849 (-15)
5. Virginia Tech - 862 (-2)
6. Virginia - 864 (E)
7. Purdue - 865 (+1)
8. Furman - 867 (+3)
9. Augusta - 873 (+9)
10. Coastal Carolina - 880 (+16)
T11. Louisville - 882 (+18)
T11. Kent State - 882 (+18)
13. South Florida - 893 (+29)
14. Kennesaw State - 902 (+38)
15. Notre Dame - 916 (+52)
16. Memphis - 918 (+54)