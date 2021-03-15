South Carolina women's golf captures Valspar Augusta Invitational

Sophomore Pauline Roussin-Bouchard continued her historic season by notching the lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history to take individual medalist honors as she led the No. 3 South Carolina women's golf team to a win at the Valspar Augusta Invitational on Sunday at the Forest Hills Golf Club.



The Gamecocks finished the weekend with a 30-under 834, breaking the previous record for lowest 54-hole tournament score. The previous mark had been set earlier this season at the Moon Golf Invitational, a 24-under 840. This marks the first time the Gamecocks have won three tournaments in a season since the 2014-15 campaign.



Roussin-Bouchard sank eight birdies on Sunday on her way to a 5-under 67, finishing the tournament with a 15-under 201, the new lowest 54-hole tournament score in program history.