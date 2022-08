The fifth annual tournament is being held in Columbia for the third consecutive year.

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. — The South Carolina Women's Open teed off Friday with some weather challenges.

But Saturday's weather was ideal for the golfers who attacked the Cobblestone Park Golf Club.

This is the fifth edition of the South Carolina Women's Open but the third consecutive year the event has been held in Blythewood.