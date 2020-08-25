The Southern 500 has its 2020 sponsor on board

Cook Out will be be the presenting sponsor of the 71st annual Southern 500 which will be held Labor Day weekend in Darlington.

DARLINGTON, S.C. — The Darlington Raceway has locked down its sponsor for next week's Southern 500.

The Cook Out Southern 500 will be the opening race of the NASCAR Cup Series playoff and it marks an expansion of an existing relationship between Cook Out and the Darlington Raceway.

“It takes a special authentic brand to match the heat of competition in the NASCAR Playoffs at the track Too Tough To Tame, so we are proud to welcome Cook Out to the 71st running of the Southern 500,” Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp said in a statement.

“Cook Out is known for serving their fresh burgers, barbecue, hot dogs and shakes across the south for over 30 years, and we look forward to expanding our partnership for the Cook Out Southern 500.”

The Cook Out Southern 500 will also have feature the throwback weekend which has become one of NASCAR's premier marketing campaigns. This year's theme is “NASCAR’s Champions…Past, Present and Future."

The race had previously been sponsored by Bojangles.

The Southern 500 began in 1950. When it began it was the first 500 mile race in NASCAR. The race traditionally has been held on Labor Day weekend, except for a 13 year period in the early part of this century.

Racing legend Jeff Gordon has the most victories in the race with six, including four consecutive victories from 1995 to 1998. That includes his 1997 victory that gave him the Winston Million, back when that was part of NASCAR.