When USC and North Carolina square off in the 2019 season opener at Bank of America Stadium, former Gamecock head football coach Sparky Woods will be on the North Carolina sideline.

Woods has joined the Tar Heel staff as a senior adviser to new Tar Heel head coach Mack Brown.

For the past four seasons, Woods has been the running backs coach at the University of Richmond. Before that, he was the head coach at VMI for seven seasons.

Woods was Brown's offensive coordinator at Appalachian State before taking over the program in 1989. He spent five seasons in charge of the Mountaineer program before his five-year stint in Columbia from 1989-1993.

Woods has been an assistant at Memphis (1995-96), Virginia (1997-98), Mississippi State (1999-2002), Alabama (2003-06) and Richmond (2015-18). He also spent the 1994 season with the New York Jets.