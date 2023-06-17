Spencer Rattler meets with fans, talks offseason

The Gamecocks QB1 was at Tommy's Express Car Wash Saturday for a meet and greet event with fans.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Gamecock Quarterback Spencer Rattler spent the early part of his Saturday afternoon getting to know Gamecock fans in the Midlands.

South Carolina's QB1 was at Tommy's Express Car Wash on Devine Street to meet with and sign autographs for fans.

The dozens of fans in attendance showed a lot of love for Rattler, something he says never gets old.

"We're all grateful for the fans so we always want to give back," Rattler says. "It's a blessing having fans support you in and out"

Rattler also discussed his offseason, saying that the time away has been great and that Gamecock fans should be excited for the fall.

"As a group we look great, I feel like we are making it better and better each day, the vibes are high." Rattler said Saturday.

The Gamecocks kick off the 2023 season on September 2nd against North Carolina at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte.