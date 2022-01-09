The Spencer Rattler Era is about to kick off

The former Oklahoma quarterback will make his debut in a South Carolina uniform Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spencer Rattler has long been in the national spotlight. In 2020, Rattler burst onto the scene as Oklahoma's starting quarterback, earning a host of national awards for his season which saw him throw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He was a Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist and the CBS Sports national freshman of the year.

In 2021, his Heisman Trophy candidacy would come to a halt as he lost the starting job and eventually entered the transfer portal.

After landing in Columbia, Rattler has quickly achieved celebrity status with a host of personal appearances around town. But one of the faces of Gamecock football has by all accounts been nothing short of a solid teammate and a positive force in the locker room.