The Spencer Rattler Era is about to kick off

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Spencer Rattler has long been in the national spotlight. In 2020, Rattler burst onto the scene as Oklahoma's starting quarterback, earning a host of national awards for his season which saw him throw for 3,031 yards and 28 touchdowns with seven interceptions. He was a Davey O’Brien Award Semifinalist and the CBS Sports national freshman of the year.
In 2021, his Heisman Trophy candidacy would come to a halt as he lost the starting job and eventually entered the transfer portal.
After landing in Columbia, Rattler has quickly achieved celebrity status with a host of personal appearances around town. But one of the faces of Gamecock football has by all accounts been nothing short of a solid teammate and a positive force in the locker room.
Come Saturday night, the highly anticipated debut of #7 will commence in the same game where at halftime, the #7 jersey of Jadeveon Clowney will be retired. Clowney was the number one overall pick in the 2014 NFL Draft. Rattler will certainly get his chance to showcase his skill set for NFL scouts and perhaps his #7 jersey will also reach All-America status with the Gamecocks.