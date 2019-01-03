Four Midlands teams will get a chance of defending their state titles on the hardwood.

The Spring Valley girls will be the first one out of the gates when they face Goose Creek Friday at 7:00 p.m. for the AAAAA state championship.

Former Spring Valley head coach Anne Long led the Vikings to consecutive state championships in 2015 and 2016 and now Megan Assey will try to do likewise.

On Saturday, three more Midlands teams who won state championships a year ago will get a chance at repeating.

In the 2A boys game, Gray Collegiate Academy will face Andrew Jackson who is making their first appearance in the state finals since winning the title in 1980.

The W.J. Keenan girls won the 2A title in 2018. Now the Raiders will get a shot at the 3A title when they face Bishop England. The Raiders have surprised a lot of people because they lost all five starters from a year ago.

The final game of the day is in 4A where Ridge View will face Wilson in a rematch of last year's championship which was won by the Blazers.