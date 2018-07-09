Channing Tindall was recruited hard by both the Gamecocks and the Bulldogs.

In the end, he went with the Dawgs.

The Spring Valley graduate who played in the U.S. Army Bowl will be gearing up to face the 14th-ranked Gamecocks Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart was asked about his freshman linebacker's return to the Midlands.

"I think it's special anytime you go back home and get to play in front of your hometown and your family and that's a special moment for him," Smart said.

"His recruitment was a long process. He handled it the right way. He communicated throughout. He took a lot of visits. But I think a lot of him as a kid. His family is a great family. I've enjoyed getting to know them, recruiting them in Columbia. And he's an exciting player. He's got to grow up and mature and learn some things, but as far as competitor, toughness, effort on the field, he gives that. And he's really fast, and speed is hard to coach. And he continues to grow as a player, and we're trying to develop him because we think he's really talented."

Tindall was on the field in Saturday's season opener, recording an assist on a tackle during #3 Georgia's 45-0 win over Austin Peay. He also saw action on special teams.

© 2018 WLTX