The SRX Series is back on the track tonight

The Superstar Racing Experience featuring drivers from all forms of motorsports returns to the track tonight in Wisconsin. Next week, Chase Elliott joins the fun.

The Superstar Racing Experience returns for the penultimate event of its inaugural season tonight at the Slinger Speedway in Wisconsin, another iconic short track which will be in the CBS spotlight.

The SRX series is very similar to the IROC series which ran from 1974-2006 where drivers from all forms of motor sports compete in identically prepared cars. The series is led by two men who have won championships in NASCAR. Hall of Fame crew chief Ray Evernham won four titles on the pit box with Jeff Gordon and Tony Stewart who won a trio of Cup titles as driver.

The SRX series is taking place at historic short tracks around the country and with solid television ratings and packed grandstands, the newest racing series is providing another form of racing to fans who might find it intriguing that former NASCAR drivers can compete against the reigning Indy 500 champion in Castroneves or a seven-time Trans Am Series champion in Ernie Francis, Jr.

Stewart is one of the regular competitors in the SRX series along with former NASCAR drivers Michael Waltrip, Bobby Labonte and Bill Elliott who will see a familiar face in the field for next week's season finale at the Nashville Fairgrounds Speedway. His son, Chase who is the defending Cup champion, will race against his father for just the second time in their careers. In 2013, Chase won a Late Model race with his dad finishing fourth. Chase will add additional star power to the lineup which has seen four-time Indianapolis 500 champion Helio Castroneves climb into the cockpit along with another former Indy 500 champion in Tony Kanaan.