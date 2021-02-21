State wrestling championships takes place in the Capital City

The finals took place at Dreher high school Saturday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The state championship finals in wrestling took place in the Midlands Saturday.

In the 2A State final, Crescent High defeated Bamberg-Ehrhardt 37-32 to win the title.

In Class 3A, Gilbert was defeated by BHP, despite an impressive performance by Grayson Leaphart, who is the son of Athletics Director and Head Football Coach Chad Leaphart.

Hillcrest won a close match with Summerville to secure its 3rd consecutive state championship in Class 5A.