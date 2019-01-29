Stephon Gilmore has gone from a highly touted prospect at South Pointe High School in Rock Hill to a starting cornerback for the New England Patriots.

In between, he was an First Team All-SEC selection in his sophomore and junior seasons at USC and after turning pro a year early, he was a first round pick by the Buffalo Bills. This marks his second season in Foxboro and he was recently named First Team All-Pro. Gilmore had no idea that growing up in Rock Hill he would one day take part in not one, but two Super Bowls.

"When I was a kid, I used to dream all the time about being in the NFL," Gilmore said Monday at Super Bowl LIII Opening Night.

" I just worked hard, not knowing if I was really going to get there. But I believed I would get there."

Those dreams were centered on just making it to the NFL. The Super Bowl seemed like a far away goal.

"I can't say I'd be in the Super Bowl but at best, that's always been a dream of mine. I've grown a lot since my freshmen year of college, as a person and a player. I learned a lot and I'm happy for this opportunity."

Last year, Gilmore and the Patriots came up short against the Eagles. So for everyone in the New England organization, it's all about unfinished business.

"We're in the best position we could be right now," he said.

"We have one more thing to finish. We have a great opportunity to do that so we have to take advantage of our opportunity."

Gilmore and the Patriots meet the Rams Sunday night at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. on News19.