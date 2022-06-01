South Carolina Gamecocks hire Sterling Lucas to join football coaching staff

The Orangeburg, S.C., native will be joining the USC Gamecocks as the new defensive ends/outside linebackers coach.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Gamecocks have named Sterling Jackson as the new defensive ends/outside linebackers coach for the football team.

USC head coach Shane Beamer made the announcement Friday, after the school's board of trustees approved Jackson's contract.

According to the football team's news release, Lucas is originally from Orangeburg, South Carolina and has been an assistant defensive line coach for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lucas attended Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and graduated from North Carolina State in 2012 with a bachelor's degree in communications. He was a linebacker for the Wolfpack from 2008-12, and finished his career with 167 tackles and 4.0 sacks.

Lucas has professional coaching experience that spans over the past eight years.

He began as a strength and conditioning graduate assistant at North Carolina State in 2013 and took the role as a defensive graduate assistant for a year in 2014.

Starting in 2016, Lucas joined the Baltimore Ravens where he worked as a Administrative Assistant, quality control and defensive assistant for both linebackers and defensive line over a span of five seasons.