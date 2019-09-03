On the eve of Francis Marion's Peach Belt Conference tournament semi-final matchup in Augusta against USC-Aiken, Patriot senior swingman Brandon Parker was named the league's co-offensive player of the year.

The Sumter graduate who as a senior played on the Gamecocks' first state title team in 30 years was honored at the conference's annual awards banquet.

Parker, who earned third-team All-Conference honors last year becomes the third Patriot to ever be named the PBC Player of the Year, joining Irmo's Detrek Browning who won the award last year and Carlton Farr in 1995.

The 6-3 Parker who can play guard or forward ranks third in the conference in scoring at 18.7 points per game and also is among the Top-20 in the PBC for rebounding (6.6 rpg), assists (80), steals (35), and minutes played (33.0 mpg). He ranks second in the conference in free throw accuracy (84.0%) and fourth in three-point percentage (46.3%). He is connecting on 49.0 percent of his total field goal attempts, 19th-best in the Peach Belt.

Parker has scored in double figures 24 times, including eleven 20-point games and four 30-point efforts. He has also registered three double-doubles, and handed out five or more assists on seven occasions. He was named the PBC Player of the Week three times during the 2018-19 season.

During the season, Parker surpassed the 1,000-point mark, and he currently ranks 15th in career scoring (1,264), 10th in steals (121), 22nd in rebounds (459), and 28th in assists (198).

Parker and the Patriots will face USC-Aiken tonight in the PBC tournament semi-finals.