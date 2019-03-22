Sumter's Brandon Parker has another game to play.

The Francis Marion senior helped lead the Patriots to the Division II national tournament. Last Saturday, they lost a hard-fought contest in Charlotte to Augusta University.

Parker's next game will be the Reese's Division II College All-Star Game on March 29 in Evansville, Indiana. The game will be played during the NCAA Division II Elite Eight on the day between the semifinals and championship games.

The former News19 Player of the Week is the first FMU basketball player to play in a national post-season All-Star game. This comes on the heels of Parker being selected to the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (D2CCA) Men's Basketball Southeast All-Region Team.

Earlier this month, Parker was named the Peach Belt Conference Co-Player of the Year after he finished fourth in the league in scoring (18.6 points per game). He also ranked in the top-10 in minutes per game (33.3) and rebounding (6.6 rpg), and was named the Peach Belt Conference Player of the Week on three occasions.

His senior year at Sumter High School saw him lead the Gamecocks to their first state championship in 30 years. Parker made his way to FMU as a virtual walk-on in 2015. He would develop over his four years in the Pee Dee and would help guide Francis Marion to a 21-9 record and its second consecutive berth in the NCAA Tournament this season. It marked the first time since the 1989-90 and 1990-91 seasons the Patriots recorded back-to-back campaigns of 20 or more victories. FMU finished third in the Peach Belt’s regular-season standings and set a new program record for conference victories with 16. The Patriots also made the PBC Tournament Semifinals for the second straight season, and fourth time in school history.

In his four seasons at Francis Marion, Parker started 85 of the 108 games he played in, including all 60 contests during the squad’s back-to-back runs to the NCAA Tournament. He concluded his Patriot career with 1,299 points, 14th most in program history. He also snagged 470 rebounds, which ranks 22nd on the all-time list at FMU, while ranking tied for ninth in career steals (123) and tied for 18th in career assists (202).