Sun Belt Conference announces annual award winners

Former Dutch Fork standout Malik Sumter is among the list of players honored by the Sun Belt Conference for their body of work in the 2022 regular season.

Example video title will go here for this video

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Georgia State super senior Malik Sumter was named to the All-Sun Belt Conference Second Team, as announced by the league on Thursday.

A Dutch Fork graduate, Sumter has been in the Panther program since 2017 when he redshirted. He has developed into a four-time All-Sun Belt selection and his 2022 resume includes anchoring a Georgia State offensive line which led the conference in rushing with an average of 213.5 yards per game. That marked ranked 16th in FBS.

Sumter started a school-record 53 consecutive games while ranking third in program history with 58 games played. His leadership on the team was evident as he was named a 2022 team captain.

Coastal Carolina redshirt junior quarterback Grayson McCall earned a major award from the league as he was named the Sun Belt Player of the Year, becoming the first three-time recipient of the award.

McCall led the Sun Belt and ranked second in the nation with a 176.10 passing efficiency, while ranking second in the conference and 21st in the nation with 16.7 points responsible for per game. The native of Indian Trail, North Carolina, also ranked third in the Sun Belt with 275.4 yards of total offense per game and 257.1 passing yards per game.