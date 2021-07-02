Super Bowl LV airs on CBS/WLTX

You'll be able to watch coverage all day long on CBS/WLTX

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Super Bowl LV (55) is taking place Sunday, and the place to see it is on CBS/WLTX.

CBS will have pre-game coverage most of the day, culminating in the big event at 6:30 p.m. Then you'll want to be sure to keep watching after the game as we'll have the debut of the new CBS series "The Equalizer" starring Queen Latifah. As soon as that ends, we'll have News19 at 11, where we'll have a special half hour dedicated to answering your questions about the vaccine. It features an interview with South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster and State Epidemiologist Dr. Linda Bell of DHEC.

This year's Super Bowl is being held in Tampa, Florida and features the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, the defending Super Bowl champion. It's the first time a team in the big game has played in their home stadium.

The matchup at quarterback is between Tom Brady, going for his 7th Super Bowl win, and Patrick Mahomes, who's seeking his second.

You can see the full lineup of events below (start times may vary during the evening as live coverage could run past its scheduled time:

12:00pm – 1:00pm Road to the Super Bowl

1:00pm – 2:00pm Tony Goes to the Super Bowl

2:00pm – 6:00pm Super Bowl Today

6:00pm – 6:30pm The Kickoff Show

6:30pm – 10:00pm Super Bowl LV

10:00pm – 11:00pm The Equalizer

11:00pm – 11:35pm News 19: Vaccine Special Coverage