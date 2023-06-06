Super Regional times set for South Carolina vs Florida

COLUMBIA, S.C. — On Tuesday, the Gamecocks learned when they will start their journey in Super Regionals.
Game one of the Gainesville Super Regional between Carolina and the Florida Gators will be on Friday at 6 PM. Game two of the best of three series will be Saturday at 2 PM and if necessary, game three will take place Sunday at a time to be determined.
Back in April, the Gamecocks swept the Gators and they are 3-0 all-time against Florida in the NCAA Tournament, including a victory in the 2011 College World Series.
Game one and two will be televised on ESPN2.