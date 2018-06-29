High school football practice kicks off in less than a month but Greg Wright will not be getting ready for his third season at Swansea.

Wright has been fired after two seasons as the school's head football coach and athletics director.

Players were reportedly told of the news on Thursday. Wright did not return calls seeking a comment.

Attempts to reach someone at the school and district office were unsuccessful because both are closed today and all of next week.for the July 4th holiday.

Wright was 3-8 in his first season at Swansea and 4-7 in year two. The Tigers made the playoffs both years and were poised for improvement this year with linebacker Greg Williams headlining the defense. Williams is a recent pledge to Clemson.

The school district has not sent out an official announcement on Wright's dismissal or who will take over the program on what is expected to be on an interim basis.

Before coming to Swansea, Wright was the head coach at Eau Claire High School. He took over a winless program and won three games in 2015.

© 2018 WLTX