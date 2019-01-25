Swansea has hired Brent Wilder as its new head football coach.

A 1998 graduate of Swansea, Wilder has been the offensive coordinator and assistant athletics director at Saluda High School for the past four seasons.

Wilder’s 2018 passing offense set Saluda records for passing yards (2,866) and touchdowns (35) with five wide receivers each catching 20 or more passes.

Wilder has been at Saluda for the last 10 years working on both sides of the ball, while also serving stints as head coach of the varsity baseball and junior varsity baseball programs.

He also had a stop as an assistant coach at Strom Thurmond High School. His coaching career started at Swansea in 2003.

Wilder replaces Greg Wright who was fired in late June of 2018. Eric Pack led the team on an interim basis and guided the team to the second round of the Class 3A playoffs.