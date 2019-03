Swansea guard Danae McNeal is the state's Gatorade Player of the Year for girls basketball.

The Clemson signee averaged 24.5 points and 12.6 rebounds for the Tigers who went 23-3 and made the Class 3A quarterfinals.

The Clemson signee will be in action Saturday at noon in the 4th annual Columbia Senior All-Star Game at Heathwood Hall.

In two weeks, McNeal will be competing in the Carolinas Classic All-Star Game in Wilmington.