In January, Clemson's quarterback room featured five players head coach Dabo Swinney believed were starting-caliber players; by September, most of them took him at his word.

Former Clemson quarterbacks Zerrick Cooper, Hunter Johnson and now Kelly Bryant are no longer with the program, leaving only Trevor Lawrence and Chase Brice from that original five.

Cooper and reserve quarterback Tucker Israel transferred in January, while Johnson left the program in May — each presumably to find playing time elsewhere as Lawrence's inevitable rise up the team's depth chart became clear. Bryant announced his transfer Wednesday, two days after Lawrence was named Clemson's starter for Saturday's game against Syracuse.

Speaking with the media Wednesday, Swinney admitted the situation is a reflection of the times we live in but isn't quite as dire as it looks.

"Welcome to 2018, that's all I can tell you," he said. "I hate it for Trevor because he's done nothing but just show up and go to work. His job is to be the best version of himself, he shouldn't apologize for being a great player.

"But that's where we are, we'll go recruit. We're still in pretty good shape, though."

Clemson's three scholarship quarterbacks have combined to complete 44-of-69 passes for 639 yards, nine touchdowns and three interceptions — all of which have come during the 2018 season. Bryant's departure clearly leaves Clemson thin at the position but there is some talent behind Lawrence, starting with now second-string quarterback Chase Brice.

Swinney has often included Brice in the quarterback conversation and expanded Wednesday on what exactly makes the former Loganville (Ga.) Grayson signal-caller so special.

"Moxie. Winner. Big arm. Great athlete," Swinney said. "He's got a high football IQ. If you just watch his tape he's a little Brett Favre-ish. I don't want to compare him to Brett Favre, I'm just saying he's a little unorthodox sometimes. He's just got this moxie to him, man, he just finds a way. He's tough."

