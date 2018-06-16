The Ellington Elite Youth Football Camp has been a major event in Moncks Corner where Bruce the former Gamecock and Andre the former Tiger host area kids.

Andre is the former Clemson running back who has been in the NFL since 2013 when the Cardinals chose him in the sixth round. Bruce came to USC on a basketball scholarship but juggled both football and hoops after his freshman year and eventually made football his full-time sport. Bruce left USC after his junior year to make himself available for the NFL Draft where the 49ers took him in the fourth round. Since August of 2017, Bruce has been with the Texans. Andre would join him there in November.

Houston has become a popular landing spot for Gamecocks and Tigers with Jadeveon Clowney and Jonathan Joseph representing the Garnet with Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins representing the Orange. While you might think there is plenty of trash talk between the Texan teammates based on what has happened in November over the years, it's not as much as you might think.

"We all knew each other before we went to different schools," said Bruce Ellington.

"To everyone else it's a big deal. But to us, we're just out there playing football and doing what we love. To be on the same team as those guys, they're a great group of guys and we're just out there having fun. Most of them are from South Carolina. So, you know, we represent."

Andre Ellington was a late arrival to the Houston locker room and he is currently a free agent. But in his brief time in the Houston locker room, he saw the team chemistry that only comes when the players are all in as one family with the occassional reference to what they did in the previous life.

"Even though there was some South Carolina and Clemson mixed in there, it felt like one big family," said Andre Ellington.

"It was Houston Texans at the time and it was good to be in the same locker room as guys from the same state as me. It was amazing."

Bruce Ellington Weighs In On Deshaun Watson

Last season, national championship winning quarterback Deshaun Watson was a first-round pick by the Texans and until a knee injury ended his season, the former Clemson quarterback certainly looked like he was the leading candidate to be named Rookie of the Year. Watson set an NFL record for most touchdowns passes in a player's first seven games (19) while throwing just eight interceptions and rushing for another two scores.

Watson is coming back after the torn ACL and admittedly is way ahead of where he was as a rookie in 2017. Bruce Ellington caught more than one touchdown from Watson and raved about how Deshaun has conducted himself since arriving in Houston.

"I think he's going to be one of the greats to ever play the game," said Bruce.

"Just seeing him at practice, the way he goes through his reads, the way he throws the ball. When he's got to get it in there, he gets it in there. When he needs a soft touch, he's got a soft touch. He's got all the aspects you need to be a great quarterback and he can run. And just to hang around him as a guy, just to be around him, he's always happy. He's always in a good mood. He's always ready to dance, me and him are always dancing and we're just having fun out there. You can see he really loves what he's doing. To have a quarterback like that, you can't go wrong."

