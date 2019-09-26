Ray Tanner is not wavering his support of and confidence in Will Muschamp who Tanner says is the right person for the job at South Carolina.

The USC athletics director was on 107.5 The Game for his monthly radio interview Wednesday afternoon and he said in part that he believes Muschamp will have success in Columbia and that he feels good about Muschamp's leadership and the assistants he has in place.

Tanner opened the window a little bit into the relationship between him and his head coach - saying the two speak two or three times a week

"Our conversations have been about keep grinding and doing the things we are capable of doing, trying to get the right players out there," Tanner said on The Halftime Show on 107.5 The Game.

"The experience he has in the Southeastern Conference and college football in general, some people will say, ‘He wasn’t successful at Florida.’ Well he was coach of the year his second year and won 11 games. He had some success. I think he is going to have success here. I believe in him. I believe what they’re doing. I know what the building is like. A lot of people don’t know that, because practices are closed. They don’t know what’s inside the locker room or the culture of the program. That’s things they’re not going to know, but going to talk about. I feel very good about his leadership in the program and the coaches he has. I believe progress certainly has been made and we’re going to be successful."

The Gamecocks host Kentucky Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.