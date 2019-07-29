Tavien Feaster will be making the drive down I-26 to play for South Carolina.

The former Clemson running back who first starred at Spartanburg High School will play his final season in Columbia according to multiple reports.

According to GamecockCentral.com, Feaster has completed his course work and an internship in Clemson and is on track for graduation, according to sources. South Carolina's players are due to report on Thursday, August 1, with the first preseason practice set to take place on August 2. Feaster could join the team by the first practice, but is still awaiting final academic clearance.

Per NCAA rules pertaining to graduate transfers, Feaster will be immediately eligible at USC with one year left to play. Feaster announced in April that he would look elsewhere to complete his college career. His decision came down to South Carolina and Virginia Tech, although GamecockCentral.com reported in May that USC was the front runner.

"I've been getting a lot of grief about that, but at the end of the day, it is a business decision," Feaster told WSPA-TV earlier this season.

"Like, I had the school, and the fun, being an undergrad, but this is a business decision. This is what I need on the table right now and for me to go out and show my talents. This is what this moment is about for me in my life. And if it happens, it happens. I'm not saying it will; I'm not saying it won't. But at the end of the day, it will be the best thing for me, and the best thing for me to provide for my family and that's what it is."

Feaster played in 41 career games at Clemson with 11 starts. He ended his Tiger career with 1,330 career yards and 15 touchdowns on 222 carries (5.99 YPC). He added 23 catches for 183 yards and a touchdown. He had hoped to be the Tigers' featured back when Wayne Gallman left but Travis Etienne leapfrogged Feaster on the depth chart and has not let go of his position as the workhorse back for the defending national champions.

Feaster will now compete with three other seniors in Rico Dowdle, Mon Denson and A.J. Turner for playing time. Turner has been splitting time at cornerback.