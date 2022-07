The Gaston team is trying to raise $15,000 to get the tournament in Alabama

A baseball team is hoping to get some help from the community as they look for the funds to go to the Dixie Youth World Series.

The team, the Gaston Coach Pitch Allstars, all 12-years-old and under. are trying to raise $15,000 to get to the team and their families to the games in Alabama.

The money will cover travel, food and lodging expenses.

The team has made it through district and state tournaments.

They are 9-1.

So far they have raised $950.00