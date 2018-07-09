Former Heisman Trophy winner Tim Tebow is back in Columbia as part of his analyst duties with the SEC Network.

Tebow, who spent the first part of the 2017 baseball season as a member of the Columbia Fireflies, held court at the SEC Network compound where he talked about Carolina's chances of pulling off the upset.

"To be honest, I think South Carolina matches up the best with Georgia than they have in a long time," Tebow said.

"I just think with their weapons offensively and with Georgia being really good and talented - I think Georgia is one of the best teams in the country. But I think out of all their games this year, this is one of the scariest."

Kickoff between the Gamecocks and Bulldogs is set for 3:30 p.m. on CBS and News19.

© 2018 WLTX