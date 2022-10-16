The Vols reach their highest ranking since 2005. The team also received 15 first-place votes.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football is ranked No. 3 in the latest AP Top 25 Poll after a historic victory over Alabama on Saturday.

The Vols have not been ranked in the top three since 2005 and the team also received 15 first-place votes compared to No. 2 Ohio State's 17 votes and top-ranked Georgia's 31 first-place votes.

Alabama is now ranked No. 6 after suffering its first loss of the season and first loss to Tennessee since 2006. The Crimson Tide's 52 points allowed against the Vols were its most since 1907 against Sewanee.

Tennessee looks ahead to a homecoming matchup against UT Martin on Saturday, Oct. 22 at noon before returning to SEC play against now-19th-ranked Kentucky the following Saturday.