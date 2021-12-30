Tennessee loses in heartbreaking fashion to Purdue in the Music City Bowl, 48-45

The Vols went for it on fourth and goal from the one-yard line in after getting the ball first in overtime. Purdue won with a field goal.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee football’s season ended in heartbreaking fashion at the Music City Bowl to Purdue, 48-45 in overtime.

The Vols had a chance to win the game at the end of regulation on a 56-yard field goal attempt from Chase McGrath, but the field goal came up short.

In overtime, Tennessee got the ball first. It came down to a fourth and goal from the one as the Vols wanted to try and punch in a touchdown instead of kick a field goal. Running back Jaylen Wright was ruled down by 'forward progress' before he crossed the goal one with the ball.

Purdue then got the ball, kicked the game-winning field goal and won the game.

Tennessee finishes the season 7-6 overall after the loss in the bowl game.