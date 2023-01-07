Quick start leads Tennessee to 43-point blowout over South Carolina

The Volunteers played like a team ranked in the top 10 nationally while Carolina showed that it is a team very much in transition.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Olivier Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting as No. 8 Tennessee used a quick start to blow out South Carolina 85-42.

Nkamhoua hit all five of his attempts in Tuesday night's win over Mississippi State and continued his perfect run against the Gamecocks.

Tennessee improved to 13-2 and started 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time in four years.

South Carolina is now 7-8 overall and 0-2 in the SEC.

Former Blythewood star Julian Phillips, a Tennessee freshman who finished his high school career at Linc Prep in Missouri, scored eight points in his first game in Columbia since his junior season.