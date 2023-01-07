Quick start leads Tennessee to 43-point blowout over South Carolina

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Olivier Nkamhoua scored a season-high 21 points on 10-of-10 shooting as No. 8 Tennessee used a quick start to blow out South Carolina 85-42.
Nkamhoua hit all five of his attempts in Tuesday night's win over Mississippi State and continued his perfect run against the Gamecocks.
Tennessee improved to 13-2 and started 3-0 in the Southeastern Conference for the first time in four years.
South Carolina is now 7-8 overall and 0-2 in the SEC.
Former Blythewood star Julian Phillips, a Tennessee freshman who finished his high school career at Linc Prep in Missouri, scored eight points in his first game in Columbia since his junior season.
Meechie Johnson was the only Gamecock player in double figures as he scored 19 points.