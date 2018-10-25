Tennessee football head coach Jeremy Pruitt announced Thursday that sophomore left tackle Trey Smith will be out indefinitely.

It comes after physicians discovered blood clots in his lungs on Wednesday.

Smith will continue to receive care under the guidance of the University of Tennessee team physicians and he is expected to make a full recovery, the UT Athletics Department said in a news release.

"The most important thing is for Trey to be able to get healthy," Pruitt said. "He has been an outstanding student-athlete during my time here on and off the field. Our sole focus for Trey is on his recovery. We are thankful that our medical staff discovered this and is getting him the proper treatment."

Trey Smith in his stance at Vols practice on Monday, August 22, 2018.

Doctors cleared Smith to play football in 2018 after being diagnosed with blood clots in his lungs last February.

Smith was treated for his condition with a six-month course of anticoagulants, and he returned to full participation in practice in August.

