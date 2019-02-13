The last time USC faced top-ranked Tennessee during Super Bowl week.

The Gamecocks were within striking distance before the Volunteers pulled away for a 92-70 victory. Tennessee forward Admiral Schofield scored 24 points to lead the Volunteers and won his matchup with USC's Keshawn Bryant who was held scoreless in 10 minutes of action.

USC head coach Frank Martin says it's a situation of where the newcomer Bryant is being thrown into the fire to face one of the SEC's best.

"The matchup is not a schematic thing. One guy is 260 pounds and the other guy is 185 pounds,” Martin said.

“One guy’s been in college; Schofield, when he was a freshman, he got his lumps on his head like Keyshawn’s gotten this year. But Schofield worked his tail off and turned himself into one of the better players in this conference. Keyshawn’s got to deal with it. We got to help him.”