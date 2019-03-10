The second season of the Jeremy Pruitt era has started off 1-3 with some off the field issues that has added to the angst in Knoxville. But Wednesday's edition of the weekly radio show "Vol Calls" saw athletics director Phillip Fulmer go on the record saying he has no desire to coach again and that he is confident Pruitt will eventually turn things around.

Fulmer wanted to put to rest any rumors that he would take control of the program which he ran from 1992-2008, winning a national championship in 1998. He stepped down after the 2008 season with a 152-52 record. But the program had slipped and two days after the Volunteers lost to Steve Spurrier and the Gamecocks in Columbia on November 1, 2008, Fulmer announced he would be stepping down as the Tennessee head coach.

His departure led to Lane Kiffin, Derek Dooley and Butch Jones taking a swing at leading the Volunteer program.

Fulmer took over as the school's athletics director in December of 2017 and hired Pruitt who was a part of five national championships as an assistant with Alabama and Florida State.

Tennessee will host South Carolina on October 26. Gamecock head football coach Will Muschamp is 7-0 against the Volunteers.