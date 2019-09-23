One day after he played in his first game of the 2019 season, Tennessee cornerback Bryce Thompson has seen the misdemeanor domestic assault charge against him dropped according to numerous reports out of Knoxville.

The former Dutch Fork and Ben Lippen star was arrested on August 24 after an argument with his girlfriend who requested the charge be dismissed. Thompson was suspended after the arrest but returned to practice on September 11 and on Saturday, he was in the starting lineup for the Volunteers.

Last season, he started 10 games for the Volunteers.