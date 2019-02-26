For the second time in as many weeks, an SEC opponent will have a Midlands product in its starting lineup.

Former Irmo guard Devontae Shuler was in the lineup for Ole Miss. On Tuesday, a former Dreher Blue Devil sharpshooter will be on the court for Alabama.

Tevin Mack, who was the Class 3A Player of the Year as a junior and senior at Dreher, is one of the starters for head coach Avery Johnson.

Mack is the Crimson Tide's fourth leading scorer with a scoring average of 9.1 points per game.

After originally signing with VCU, Mack was let out of his letter-of-intent when Shaka Smart left that program for Texas. Mack followed Smart to Texas but some disciplinary issues led to Mack being dismissed from the team. He landed in Tuscaloosa where he has flourished.

USC head coach Frank Martin says he can see a change in Mack's demeanor.

"He looks to be at peace and when I see him on film, he's playing really good for them right now," Martin said.

"He's consistent with the minutes he's getting. So as guy on the outside looking in, trying to figure stuff out watching film, it's seem he's in a real good place with that staff and that team and I'm happy for him. It's like with Devontae the other day, At the end of the day, you want to see these kids succeed. These kids make these decision when they go to college and it's not about making people look bad. It's not 'well, I'm going to do that in spite of that'. It's decisions that are very important because it's the next step to finding success in life. Tevin seems like he's there right now."