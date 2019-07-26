Tevin Mack has played a lot of basketball this summer.

A few weeks ago, Tevin was in Naples, Italy for the World University Games. After signing with Clemson in June, Mack had a couple of weeks to acclimated to his new teammates and then it was off to Italy where the Tigers ended up winning the Gold Medal.

This week, Mack has been at Heathwood Hall competing in the South Carolina Pro Am against other college players and a few professional players.

This will mark Tevin's third team since leaving Dreher. After two years at Texas, he transferred to Alabama where after sitting out a year, he averaged nine points per games as a junior.

But with a degree in hand, Mack decided he wanted to finish his career somewhere else and after being recruited by Clemson head coach Brad Brownell when he was at Dreher, Mack decided the best fit for him would be a return to the Palmetto State.

As a graduate transfer, Mack will be immediately eligible to play in what is his final season on the college level.