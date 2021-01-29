At a news conference to introduce Culley, Texans GM Nick Caserio said they have “zero interest” in trading Watson.

HOUSTON — The Texans' introduction of David Culley as their new head coach Friday was overshadowed by questions about quarterback Deshaun Watson’s future with the team.

Watson requested a trade long before Culley was hired, according to multiple reports.

General Manager Nick Caserio didn’t waste any time addressing the Deshaun drama at the beginning of the news conference.

“We have zero interest in trading the player [Watson]”, Caserio said. “We have a great plan, a great vision for him and for his role on our team, and we look forward to the opportunity to spend more time with him here this spring.”

One of the reasons Watson reportedly wants out is that he wasn’t a part of the hiring process, as promised.

Caserio danced around questions about trying to salvage the relationship with Watson, but stressed he is still their guy.

“I just want to reiterate our commitment to Deshaun Watson. He’s had a great impact on this organization, great impact on a lot of people, great impact on this team,” Caserio said.

Culley was asked if he was told about Watson’s trade request during the interview process.

"He is a Houston Texan and I want him to be a Houston Texan,” Culley said. “And the reason I am in this position I’m in today is because I know he’s going to be a Houston Texan."

He said he, literally almost fell over when owner Cal McNair offered him the job.

"Never in this career have I felt more excited," Culley said. "I’ve been in this business for 43 years. I do not consider this a job. This is a passion for me."

No doubt, the Texans are hoping Culley's enthuisam will be contagious with the players.

If there is one guy that can convince Deshaun Waston to play here, it might be Culley. His enthusiasm for this job is clear. — Daniel Gotera (@DTGoteraKHOU) January 29, 2021

Watson hasn’t commented on the trade rumors or Culley’s hiring.